She’s more than just a TikTok star! Ellie Zeiler has big dreams for her future, which include getting accepted to college (hopefully, New York University), a career in fashion (doing social media for “a huge fashion company”) and more.

The California native started TikTok as a hobby amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown but had no idea that her videos would blow up the way that they did.

“I’ve literally just been making content in my room,” the 17-year-old influencer tells J-14 exclusively while promoting her back-to-school collaboration with DSW. “First of all, [it’s] a dream come true. Secondly, that is so scary that people actually see what I’m doing. I have to like block it out or else I’d get too much anxiety over posting. But it’s incredible. I don’t even have words for it, it’s incredible.”

After trying her hand at dancing like all the other kids her age, Ellie realizes it just “wasn’t working out for me” and pivoted her focus online.

“I’ve always been interested in fashion. I was literally wearing blazers to school freshman year while everyone was doing their own thing in sweatpants,” Ellie recalls, noting that she wants “everyone to come to my platforms and see everything about me,” which includes her love for fashion.

“Using things, like fashion, that I’m so passionate about … I want to attract people that are like me,” she shares, which is what led to her partnership with DSW.

Ellie teamed up with the famed shoe retailer to share her must-have shoes for fall, which include Doc Martens boots, Kelly & Katie sandals, New Balance and Puma sneakers.

“I’ve always been a fan of DSW. I’ve known them since I was little,” Ellie gushes to J-14. “It was very hard for me to pick out of my shoes, but I tried to go into different types. I chose these Puma sneakers that I would wear every single day. Then, I chose these Doc Martens that I would wear on different days of the week, just depending on the vibe that I was trying to go for.”

Since she’s still a high school student herself, Ellie knew immediately that working with DSW would make so much sense.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity, but I’m so grateful that it got to be a back-to-school collaboration because I’m literally going into my senior year, so I know exactly what people are wearing,” she explains. “It was very special that it got to be a very natural collaboration, in my opinion.”

Looking forward to the future Ellie tells J-14 that aside from finishing school, she has college applications and her social media career on the brain.

“Some days I feel like I have it all locked down. I know exactly what I’m doing. And other days I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ I don’t know what I’m doing with my life,” the internet personality says, explaining that she’s constantly remembering to be “gentle on yourself and gentle on your soul.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.