Emily Henry’s novels are taking the leap from page to screen, with a whopping five of her books being adapted into movies! Here’s a breakdown of these exciting adaptations, from Beach Read to Funny Story.

The author, 31, is solidifying her reign in the rom-com book genre, and she’s now bringing some of her beloved stories to the big screen.

In July 2024, Emily Henry, teaming up with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, announced that her latest novel, Funny Story, will be adapted into a film. This news comes on the heels of the earlier announcement that four of her other books are also being adapted for television. However, for Funny Story, Emily herself will be penning the script!

“I have a draft of a script, and as soon as I finish this letter to you, I’m diving back into it,” she shared in her newsletter, accompanied by a selfie with the Funny Story script. “Because we’re all chomping at the bit to get this made.”

Emily had previously shared her casting wishes with Us Weekly, noting that she believes Logan Lerman is an ideal choice for the lead role of Miles and Camila Morrone for Daphne.

She also expressed her support for Glen Powell as Peter, Daphne’s ex-boyfriend. “Before you even said that, it popped into my head,” Emily remarked to Us Weekly. “That either means I’m psychic or we’re really onto something that feels right.”

Additionally, Emily’s dream cast for the film includes Meghann Fahy, Rain Spencer, Sydney Chandler, Hilary Duff, Jenna Fischer, Jennifer Coolidge and Dennis Quaid.

While none of those names above are confirmed for Funny Story, several of her other adaptations have started the casting process, with some famous names already attached. Scroll through our gallery below to discover more about Emily’s upcoming movie adaptations and what to expect next!

