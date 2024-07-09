Get ready to swoon, because Emily Henry‘s latest bestseller Funny Story is making its way to the big screen, and guess what? The author herself is leading the charge in adapting it!

On July 9, 2024, Variety reported that the author is teaming up with Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, and is set to pen the screenplay for the rom-com flick, staying true to the delightful plot from her novel released by Penguin Random House on April 23, 2024. Keep reading for everything we know.

What is ‘Funny Story’ about?

Funny Story is a feel-good romantic tale where opposites collide with the wrong kind of connection! Meet Daphne, a children’s librarian dealing with a heartbreak after her engagement to Peter falls apart when he realizes he’s still in love with his childhood bestie, Petra. Now stuck in Peter’s lakeside hometown, Daphne unexpectedly becomes roomies with Miles, Petra’s ex. Despite their differences, these two spark a tentative friendship and hatch a plan—to get even with … or maybe even win back their exes! It’s a rom-com rollercoaster you definitely won’t want to miss.

Who’s writing the script?

Emily herself is writing the script for the Funny Story movie, making this the first adaptation of her works that she is adapting by herself! Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers will be producing, alongside RPC’s Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett.

What other Emily Henry books are being adapted into movies?

Funny Story is the latest of Emily’s book to get the movie treatment, as her three other romance novels — Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers — are also expected to hit the big screen.

Who’s starring in ‘Funny Story’?

No casting announcement have been made for Funny Story yet (or any of Emily’s upcoming books-to-movies), but fans are anxiously waiting to see who will embody their favorite characters!

Casting rumors for Beach Read, in particular, hit an all-time high in March 2024. It all began after Emily and Yulin Kuang, director of Beach Read, both shared a cheeky St. Patrick’s Day pic featuring Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri on their Insta stories. Cue the speculation and excitement — could this dynamic duo be playing one of Emily’s iconic book couples? Adding more fuel to the fire, Paul had previously spilled in an interview about his dream to star in a rom-com with none other than Ayo. Talk about a dream team in the making!

At the time, the director told TODAY.com about her thoughts on the online chatter.

“We’re so early days that we aren’t really even having those conversations, is what I can tell you,” Yulin said of Beach Read casting. “But no bad ideas here, guys. I love the enthusiasm.”

