Did Emma Chamberlain hint at a new romance during the Paris 2024 Olympics? The clues seem to suggest a yes. Keep reading for a rundown of the rumored relationship timeline.

Recently, Emma and indie singer Peter McPoland have been fueling speculation about their relationship after multiple sightings together around the globe. While the influencer-turned-entrepreneur and the singer-songwriter appear to be good friends, online sleuths have been piecing together signs that suggest they could be more than just pals.

Emma has historically been quite private about her personal life, a pattern that continues today. As she told W Magazine in 2019, “I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

Although Emma and Peter have not officially addressed the nature of their relationship, fans are convinced there might be a romantic connection. Here’s what we know so far.

Additionally, a November 2023 interview with Peter, where he expressed admiration for Emma, resurfaced on TikTok. This led fans to speculate that his comments might have sparked their rumored relationship.

In the interview, when asked if he would “raise his hand” — an indirect way of asking if he’d ask Emma out — Peter responded by saying:

“I love her in business. I appreciate Emma Chamberlain so much I appreciate what she’s done … she’s an icon to me, I look up to Emma Chamberlain, I love her, she’s so good,” he gushed. “To me, she’s Bruce Springsteen,” Peter continued, much to the hosts’ surprise. “I love Bruce, I love Emma Chamberlain, to me, they’re equal.”

Prior to Peter, Emma was dating indie singer Role Model (whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury), for over three years before they called it quits sometime in the latter half of 2023.

While Emma and Peter have yet to confirm or deny any romance, the speculation continues to grow among fans. Scroll through our gallery to uncover their relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.