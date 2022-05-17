Although Emma Chamberlain and Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they also aren’t trying to hide the fact that they’re seeing each other! From their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party to social media posts, the couple is obviously smitten.

“[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing,” Emma told W Magazine in June 2019. “For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.”

The YouTuber continued, “I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right. Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”

We have a feeling Emma might have changed her tune since dating Tucker, as they consistently comment and like one another’s social media posts, while also never denying that they are indeed a couple. When Tucker spoke with GQ in April 2022, he shared how in love he is with his current partner and admitted he would get an “Emma” tattoo.

“We are both the most open with each other, ever. Our dynamic just works,” he explained to GQ. “She’s the most talkative human being on the earth, and I’m shy. We are both not confrontational, which makes me think like that would cause its set of problems, but it works for us. We know what each other is thinking without speaking.”

He further explained their relationship dynamic and who said “I love you” first!

“She said ‘I love you’ a week into our relationship and loving her back changed something in my brain. I wouldn’t say it cured my depression completely, but I was suddenly going outside, working out and taking care of myself for the first time,” he revealed. “I knew I was in love with her before I met her. I can judge people well online, and I knew I loved her because of little things she did, like the way she blinks and s–t. It’s stupid little things! I felt like I knew her. She reminded me of myself.” We’re crying.

