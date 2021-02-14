From Nickelodeon child actress to total superstar, Emma Roberts has made quite a name for her herself in the Hollywood scene. Aside from starring in TV shows like Unfabulous and American Horror Story, she’s also become known for films like Nancy Drew, We’re the Millers and the 2020 favorite Holidate.

Yes, she may have been known as Julia Roberts‘ niece, but the starlet is finally all grown up. Now, people know Emma for her on-screen characters, newest role as a mom and her ever-evolving fashion sense.

Constantly showing off her OOTDs on Instagram, the Aquamarine actress has taken her fashion game to the next level. Fans have even become so obsessed with both her red carpet and street style looks that there’ are multiple Instagram accounts with thousands of followers dedicated to recreating Emma’s outfits.

When she first made her debut as Addie Singer on Unfabulous, the star rocked jeans on the red carpet. Over the years, she’s traded in pants for stunning ball gowns. Can someone say glo’ up?!

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Emma’s best red carpet looks and style evolution.

