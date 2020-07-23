Fans were pretty shook when Us Weekly confirmed that Emma Roberts was expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on June 25, 2020! Now, sources have revealed that the Unfabulous alum and her significant other are thrilled to have a baby on the way.

In the new issue of Us Weekly, an insider exclusively told the outlet that the pair is “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time, and so are their families.”

As fans know, the former Nickelodeon star and the actor, who you may recognize from the movies TRON: Legacy, Four Brothers and Mudbound, were first linked back in March 2019.

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

An onlooker even spotted the couple walking together in Los Angeles a few days later, and they couldn’t keep their hands off each other!

“[Garrett] had his arm around [her] for a bit and then they were holding hands,” the eyewitness dished to the mag.

Although both actors have kept quiet about the pregnancy, Emma’s mom, Kelly Cunningham, confirmed the baby news on her since-deleted Instagram account, hours after news first broke!

Fans took to Instagram and commented on some of her since-removed photos asking, “Is Emma pregnant?” To which she replied at the time, “Yes!”

Another comment said that she “will make an amazing grandmother.” Kelly replied, “Thank you so much! Very excited.”

Before her relationship with Garrett, the 29-year-old Scream Queens actress was linked to her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters. They started dating back in 2012, after falling for each other on set of Adult World. But unfortunately, the relationship had a lot of ups and downs along the way.

The former couple dated on-and-off for years, and they even got engaged twice. Yep, the two stars announced that they were preparing to walk down the aisle together in 2013, but unfortunately, they ended the engagement a little over one year later. But the pair got back together again in September of 2016, and engaged again one month later, and after that, they seemed like they were happier than ever. It’s unclear when exactly they split or why things went wrong the second time, but the last time they were spotted together was in January of 2019.