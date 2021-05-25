Love is in the air for Emma Watson! The Harry Potter star received a sweet kiss from boyfriend Leo Robinton during a rare outing in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 22.

In the pics, the Little Women star, 31, wore light-colored pants, a white t-shirt paired with sneakers and an oversized jacket while Leo opted for a striped top and jeans paired with loafers. The duo walked together holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other before making a stop at a Starbucks. During their PDA-filled outing, Leo even leaned over and planted a kiss on the side of his girlfriend’s head. At one point, the couple both donned face masks.

This outing was a rare sighting for the couple, who are known for keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Emma and Leo were first romantically linked in October 2019. At the time, the actress’ mystery man was not identified, but the Daily Mail eventually revealed his name in April 2020.

The actress cozied up to her beau days after confirming the pair were not engaged in a now-viral series of Twitter posts. “Rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Emma wrote on May 17. “If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.”

While denying engagement rumors on social media, Emma also gave fans a bit of an insight into her home life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” she told followers. “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.”

Emma may still be going strong with Leo for the time being, but as fans know, the actress previously made headlines for coining the term “self-partnered” during a November 2019 interview with British Vogue. “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single],” she said at the time.

From the look of it, Emma also seems pretty happy in her current relationship! Scroll through our gallery to see the PDA-filled pictures of her and Leo.

