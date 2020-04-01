Fans were shook when Emma Watson set the record straight about her relationship status during an interview with British Vogue back in November 2019. For those who forgot, the Harry Potter actress told fans that she’s very happy [being single],” and coined the term “self-partnered.”

Now, the 29-year-old has recounted what it was like going viral after using that term to describe her single status.

“I talked about how, in the run up to my 30s, [I felt] this incredible, sudden anxiety and pressure that I had to be married or have a baby or moving into a house, and there was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure that I felt building up, but I couldn’t really name, and so I used the word ‘self-partnered,’” she explained during an interview with Teen Vogue. “For me it wasn’t so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn’t feel there was language for. And it was really interesting because it really riled some people up! It was less for me about the word but more about what it meant — just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves because sometimes it’s really not there.”

Emma also shared her philosophy on relationships.

“I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent. It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labor and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel that you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes,” she said. “The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bulls**t! It’s impossible!”

As fans know, her now famous term, self-partnered, came just after photos of the brunette beauty smooching a mystery guy hit the web in October 2019. Naturally, fans were quick to speculate that they were dating. There’s also been rumors that Emma was in a secret relationship with her HP costar Tom Felton, especially since they traveled to South Africa together back in August 2019. Before that, she has been linked to Tom Ducker, Jay Barrymore, Will Adamowicz, Matthew Janney, William ‘Mack’ Knight and Glee star Chord Overstreet.

