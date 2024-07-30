ENHYPEN is just getting started! The group is one of the leading K-pop boy bands in the genre, and we’re absolutely obsessed with everything they do. The 7-member band includes members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO and NI-KI, and all of them are still so young for everything they’ve accomplished so far!

Keep reading to uncover their ages, birthdays and zodiac signs.

The group’s name is a mix of an en dash and a hyphen. This is because the group to “connect, discover each other, and grow together.” ENHYPEN was formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation (a.k.a. BTS’ music company).

The band was formed on a South Korean survival show titled I-Land in 2020, which featured 23 male K-pop trainees. The show aired weekly on Mnet from June to September 2020, where the trainees competed against one another in dance, vocals and rap every week, with members of BTS even mentoring some of the boys in a few of the show’s episodes.

On its final episode, seven members were selected out of its nine final contestants, with six chosen by global rankings and one by the producer’s choice.

In November 2020, ENHYPEN finally debuted with their EP and lead single “Given-Taken.” The group immediately met international success, due to their unique debut story and, of course, their powerhouse performances.

During an interview with J-14 from July 2024, the members of ENHYPEN spoke about their 2nd studio album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.

“[The album] tells the story of lovers from vastly different worlds,” HEESEUNG told J-14. “Each track forms its own story, intertwining to contribute to the album’s larger narrative, which will be intriguing for the audience.”

As for what message they wanted to give to J-14 readers who are getting to know them for the first time?

“We try to offer conceptual music and immersive storytelling as unique qualities of our identity,” JUNGWON said. “With each comeback, we bring something new to the table with fresh music and performances, so we promise you won’t get tired of us if you stick around. Please stay tuned for ENHYPEN!”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover how old the members of ENHYPEN are, zodiac signs and more.

