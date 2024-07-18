ENGENEs, gather round! With ENHYPEN‘s highly anticipated second album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD, released on July 12th, the seven-member boy group sat down with J-14 for an in-depth Q&A.

From their collaboration with American singer-songwriter JVKE on the electrifying single “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” to revealing their ultimate summer staples, ENHYPEN shared insights that offer fans a deeper connection to both the album and the group’s evolving journey in the K-pop scene. Keep reading for exclusive interview with the band.

J-14: Tell J-14 readers a little bit about your 2nd album, ROMANCE: UNTOLD.

[HEESEUNG] Our 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE: UNTOLD tells the story of lovers from vastly different worlds. Each track forms its own story, intertwining to contribute to the album’s larger narrative, which will be intriguing for the audience.

J-14: JVKE helped produce your title track and is also featured in the English version of ‘XO’! What was it like working with him?

[SUNOO] I’ve always been a big fan of JVKE’s work and wanted to meet him in person, so having the chance to work with him was such an incredible experience that brought me so much happiness. I’d love to collaborate with him again in the future if the chance allows.

[JAKE] Same, I’ve always enjoyed JVKE’s music, so I was honored to hear that we’d be working with him on our album. I remember how thrilled we all were when we heard this news. I was especially excited to try a fresh style of music for our lead single. The song is very romantic and incredibly addictive, so please give it a listen!

J-14: What’s a track off this album you’re super excited for ENGENEs to listen to?

[JAY] “Highway 1009.” Being our first fan song produced by HEESEUNG and created with lyrics written by all seven of us together, I believe it would hold deep meaning for ENGENEs.

J-14: What was the first concert you saw?

[JUNGWON] It was “Dream Concert,” which is one of the most prestigious and longest-running K-pop concerts in Korea. I remember watching and hearing the fans fill the vast stadium with their presence and cheers, which I think further fueled my passion for music.

J-14: When did you know you wanted to become a performer?

[SUNGHOON] I started dreaming of becoming an artist after attending BTS’ concert. It was a revelation for me.

J-14: What’s the funniest fan edit you’ve seen of yourselves? Do you watch a lot of the videos fans make for you?

[JAKE] I frequently watch fan-edited videos, and I’m always amazed by the creative ideas they come up with. I find them really entertaining that I often lose track of time while watching.

J-14: What is your summer fashion staple?

[NI-KI] A pair of shades, I think. They’re a must-have item because the sunlight is too strong in summer.

J-14: What is a genre of music you would like ENHYPEN to try next?

[HEESEUNG] As ENHYPEN, we constantly explore different genres of music, and our second album is another example of that. We want to keep treading new waters to show ENGENEs something exciting.

J-14: What message would you like to give J-14 readers who are getting to know you for the first time?

[JUNGWON] Hello, J-14! We are ENHYPEN! We try to offer conceptual music and immersive storytelling as unique qualities of our identity. With each comeback, we bring something new to the table with fresh music and performances, so we promise you won’t get tired of us if you stick around. Please stay tuned for ENHYPEN!

