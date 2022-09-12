The Euphoria cast has arrived on the 2022 Emmys red carpet and we have *never, ever* been happier! From Zendaya to Sydney Sweeney, the HBO cast pulled out all the looks!

Overall, Euphoria received 16 Emmy nominations this year, including Supporting Actress in a Drama for Sydney, Guest Actress in a Drama for Martha Kelly and Guest Actor in a Drama for Colman Domingo. Zendaya was nominated once again for Best Actress in a Drama, making her the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee at age 25. She previously was the youngest winner in 2020. Go off, queen Z!

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” Zendaya said while accepting her award in 2020. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

This will be Sydney’s first time nominated for an Emmy — and she’s nominated for two! One nomination is for Euphoria and another is for her role in HBO’s White Lotus! Following the double nomination news, Sydney shared an emotional video of herself calling her mom on Instagram.

“My mom only knew about Euphoria,” recalled Sydney to IndieWire a day later. “And then I took another call, and they were like ‘Double nominee.’ I was like ‘Double nominee, what do you mean?’ And I looked it up. I was like, ‘Oh my god. This is crazy.’”

“I’m still in the ‘Is this happening? Is this real?’ phase,” admitted Sydney. “I don’t think that’ll ever happen for me because I’m constantly still starstruck and can’t believe this life is real because for years and years and years, I dreamt and worked so hard in the hopes of being able to just have one line in a scene with somebody like that. So being able to be in a category where I’m nominated amongst incredible dream actresses of mine, I will still forever be starstruck.”

Along with Zendaya and Sydney, Euphoria stars some other cast members also turned heads at the 2022 awards show! Scroll through our gallery to see all of the HBO cast’s looks on the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

