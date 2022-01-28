The stars of Euphoria have racked up some major net worths since its June 2019 premiere, which is no surprise since the HBO series is one of the most popular shows on TV.

While Zendaya (Rue Bennett) and Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) were known for their past roles before being cast in Euphoria, the fan-favorite series skyrocketed their reported net worths. A few members of the cast — which includes Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Maude Apatow (Lexi Howard), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard) and Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), among others — got their Hollywood start on the show, which means their estimated net worths are going to continue to rise. And we’re breaking them all down.

“More than anything, I just want people to, like, let themselves be taken on the ride that Euphoria will be over eight episodes and just let it, like, hit them. There’s a lot of stuff that hasn’t been on TV before or at least not to the degree that Euphoria is putting it out there,” Hunter told Entertainment Weekly in June 2019 as the first season premiered. “Just watch the whole season, don’t give up on it and, like, let yourself find love for these characters who are going through a lot. Or hate them. I just want people to, like, let themselves be affected by it. Despite the fact that lot of this stuff they might not have seen before and that might make them feel uncomfortable, I want them to stick through it and witness a transformation and, in my opinion, a beautiful, tragic story.”

As viewers know, Euphoria marked Hunter’s first-ever acting role and she’s often sharing the screen with Zendaya, who was a child star. But in the same way that Hunter was learning the ins and outs of filming a TV show, the Greatest Showman star was grasping how to shed her Disney Channel image.

“I think, like a lot of artists, I’m my biggest critic, so some of [the pressure] was internal — not wanting to make a mistake or worrying that maybe I didn’t have the room to make a mistake and wanting to make the right next move. But I also wanted to prove myself,” Zendaya explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2020. “When Euphoria came along, I was very grateful because all those fears melted away and I felt like it was something that I had to be a part of. So, the fear became just, like, push yourself. If you go to work and you’re scared, that’s a good thing. You should be worried about whether you can do it.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of the Euphoria cast's reported net worths.

