Baby just say ‘yes’? Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in 2023, the two have sparked engagement rumors over and over again.

We broke down all the times the happy couple was rumored to have taken their relationship to the next level. Keep reading to find out if the reports are true!

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged?

Swifties strap in! According to a Page Six insider, Taylor and Travis may be planning a wedding very soon. On August 1, 2024, at the Kansas City Morgan Wallen concert, the outlet claimed that the wife of a top Chiefs executive was “overheard telling pals in a suite that the team’s famed tight end and Swift are already engaged.”

However, they can’t confirm if it was a mere slip of the tongue or if the wife was retelling online gossip. That same outlet also claimed that they aren’t officially engaged, rather that “The engagement is happening soon.”

The news source did say that Travis’ rep had confirmed that there is no truth behind any official engagement plans — so sorry Swifties, the “Love Story” saga continues!

How Does Taylor Swift’s Family Feel About Travis Kelce?

It seems Taylor’s family is just as smitten as she is!

According to a Daily Mail source, “Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis — not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel job much easier,” they revealed in February 2024.

That’s not all, Scott Swift, Taylor’s dad, has reportedly been a big supporter of their relationship, even giving his blessing. A source close to the football star claimed earlier this year to Page Six, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

How Does Travis Kelce’s Family Feel About Taylor Swift?

The Chief player’s dad is a big supporter of Taylor! Ed Kelce admitted that after he met the singer, he went “back and listened to interviews she’s done over the years because it gives you a sense of what a person is like.”

“She did a commencement address at NYU and I thought that was pretty cool,” Ed shared, explaining that watching Taylor speak in interviews “just confirms my initial impression of her,” which is that “she’s a very genuine, down-to-earth” person.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover every time the couple sparked engagement rumors since their time together.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.