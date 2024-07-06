Cameron Boyce tragically passed away following a seizure in his sleep on July 6, 2019. After his death, the beloved actor’s closest friends and families shared treasured moments they had with the star, including Dove Cameron.

The two, who starred in Descendants, no doubt had an inseparable bond. Dove even called Cameron one of her “favorite people alive in the world.” See everything she’s said about the actor since his passing below.

After the 20-year-old’s death, Dove shared her heartbreaking response to the news on social media.

“Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns,” she shared in a now deleted Instagram video at the time.

“Everyone keeps talking about how talented he was, and he was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know. But what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments…the moments in between the big ones when he didn’t have to be good or kind, Cameron was always good and kind.”

News first broke of the young actor’s passing after a family spokesperson wrote a statement to ABC News.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

It’s been five years since the sudden passing of the Disney star, and not a day goes by that his costars don’t think about him.

For Cameron’s birthday in 2023, Dove shared a sweet message to him on social media. “You are here, still. We feel you, still. I will love you, unchangingly, just like this,” she added. “Happy birthday.”

That’s not the only time the Descendants actress has paid tribute to her friend and costar. Keep scrolling to see all the times Dove has spoken about her relationship with Cameron.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.