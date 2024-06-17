Joe Alwyn has finally started to open up about his past six-year relationship with Taylor Swift. Keep reading for everything the actor has said about his pop star ex.

Just a bit more than a year post-split, Joe shared insights on his separation from Taylor in a recent interview with The Times, published on Saturday, June 15. When asked about his ex’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, rumored to include songs inspired by their breakup after more than six years together, the Boy Erased actor responded with measured equanimity.

Joe chose not to address any specific songs by his ex or publicly discuss Taylor’s latest album, but he did comment on the challenge of navigating a breakup under public scrutiny.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can [empathize] and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in,” he said, via Entertainment Tonight. “So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition.”

“And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that,” he added.

ICYMI, the former flames dated for six years until ultimately calling it quits sometime in 2023. While together, the pair were notorious for attempting to keep their relationship as private as possible.

During the interview with The Times, Joe clarified that both he and Taylor had agreed to maintain the privacy of their six-year relationship, a decision he saw no reason to alter even after her album was released. Despite speculation that songs like “So Long, London” and “loml” were inspired by him, he chose not to elaborate on the breakup or his current dating status.

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now.”



