The world was shocked when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce in 2023. While together, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress captured headlines with their seemingly picture-perfect relationship. However, since their split, the two have opened up about their divorce a handful of times.

One year after announcing their breakup, Joe and Sophie officially finalized their divorce in September 2024.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the couple shared in a 2023 joint Instagram statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The former flames were married for four years and share daughters, Willa and Delphine. They filed for divorce on September 5, 2023, after Joe deemed the relationship “irretrievably broken” in the filing obtained by Us Weekly.

A source also told the publication that there “had been a disconnect” between the two before their breakup.

“Their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the insider told Us Weekly after the divorce filing went public. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

Before the divorce filing went public, multiple outlets reported that Joe was gearing up to hire a divorce lawyer. TMZ was first to report the news on September 3, with the publication claiming that the former couple were having “serious problems” before their split.

They first sparked romance rumors back in 2016, after they were spotted at the same Halloween party together. In the months that followed, the duo became Instagram official and Joe officially proposed in October 2017. The couple didn’t get married until nearly two years later — with multiple ceremonies.

Joe and Sophie’s first wedding came in May 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. One month later, the couple, along with their family and friends, traveled to France for a second wedding.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover every time Joe and Sophie opened up about their divorce.

