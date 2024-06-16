When will Euphoria season 3 grace our screens?! It seems like the cast doesn’t know either. Keep reading for everything the cast has said about the show’s third season.

The HBO series, which stars Zendaya as struggling teenager Rue Bennett, premiered in June 2019. More than two years later, the show’s second season returned to the network in January 2022. Fans may have to wait a while for season 3 to officially air, but there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Euphoria was renewed by HBO for a third season in February 2022 but has faced several delays in productions

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, told the host he assumes season 3 will take place in the future.

“I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit,” Jacob revealed. “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” the actor said of filming the next season. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Beloved actor Angus Cloud, who was known for his role as dealer Fez, passed away on July 31, 2023. The Euphoria star’s sudden passing left the cast heartbroken. As season 3 is currently in the works, Sydney Sweeney opened about how different filming would be without him.

She explained to Glamour in December 2023, “I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming, and I won’t see Angus on set. [At least] when we are filming, all of our eyes are on each other and we’re there for each other, just in a different way than we’re able to when we’re all in very separate places in the world.”

Sydney also gave a long-awaited filming update for season 3 during an interview with MTV in March 2024.

After being asked if she would take a break from her longwinded press tour over the past few months, the actress says she “goes right into Euphoria” soon. Teasing that she’s “maybe” seen the scripts, she did admit that going back on the Euphoria set is like “going home.”

