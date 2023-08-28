Remember when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated? That’s right, the pair were in a relationship for much of 2017! Keep reading to relive their relationship, breakup and more.

ICYMI, the pair first met while separately performing at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Show. While it looked like they got along nicely while sharing the stage, the two were both in relationships at the time — The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid and Selena was romantically linked to Samuel Krost.

The couple was first rumored to be together in January 2017, after they were spotted hanging out, kissing, then eventually jetting off to Italy together!

On top of that, the former Disney Channel actress even made their relationship Instagram official during their Italy trip, sharing a since-deleted video of the “Starboy” singer in a riverboat, captioning it with a heart-eye emoji. The Weeknd also shared videos from their ~weekend~ together on Instagram, including a clip of Selena looking at a piece of art in Florence, Italy.

The pair went red carpet official a few months later while attending the 2017 Met Gala, where they sealed their relationship on the red carpet with a kiss. Selena opened up about why she decided to make her relationship public during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance in June of that year.

“It’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things,” Selena said. “It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually … I just want to be happy. If that’s me just being myself, then I don’t really care.”

However, the pair were reported to have broken up in October 2017. The Rare Beauty founder opened up about their split during an interview with Billboard the following month.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” the “Bad Liar” explained of the split. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

