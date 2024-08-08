One of the most enchanting parts of the Descendants movies is, of course, the costumes! And in Descendants: The Rise of Red, which made its debut earlier this summer, the costumes are truly out of this world.

J-14 has a special behind-the-scenes clip from the Disney+ movie, where the cast shares their excitement about their already iconic outfits and reveals some delightful never-before-seen details. Watch the video below.

“First of all, Descendants costuming is iconic,” Dara Reneé, who brings Ursuala’s little sister Uliana to life, says in the video. “Our colors are such a part of our personality as the characters.”

In case you missed it, Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the spunky teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the meticulous daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). To prevent a looming disaster in Auradon, Red must team up with Chloe to travel back in time and stop a critical event from causing major trouble.

“Red is all about creative expression, and you see that in her wardrobe and the way she wears her hair,” Kylie says of her character, the daughter of the Queen of Hearts and the film’s lead. She also excitedly shares some sparkling rhinestone details about her costume.

Rita, who plays the Queen of Hearts, also had a lot to share about her fantastical costume.

“My Queen of Hearts costume is beyond this world — it is giving major. It’s this huge dress with three layers of skirt, a crown, heart shapes on the skirt, and I’m wearing two corsets. The detail is just incredible.”

For the Cinderella side of things, Brandy and her Morgan Dudley are all about that stunning blue.

Brandy says, “The Cinderella costume is blue and full of rhinestones. It’s beautiful and flowy — and my hair is also blue.”

Malia, who plays Cinderella’s daughter Chloe Charming, was thrilled about the details of her costume, especially those glass slippers.

“Chloe has this iconic jacket with her symbol, which are these two swords with a diamond in the middle [just like her glass diamond shoes, which she got from her mom],” Malia gushes. “Imagine getting glass slippers from Cinderella as your mom? It’s a huge deal.”

