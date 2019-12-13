The holidays are finally upon us, and what better way is there to celebrate than by watching a bunch of Christmas-themed episodes of your favorite TV shows? Well guys, clear your schedules because Disney Channel is spreading the holiday cheer with a music special and a new festive episode of Sydney to the Max!

“Disney Channel Holiday Party at Walt Disney World” will be hosted by Zombies stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim and Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, and will feature performances from Shaggy, Pentatonix and Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown, Ruby Rose Turner and Kylie Cantrall. It airs Friday, December 13 at 8:00 P.M. EST/PST.

A touching holiday-themed episode of Sydney to the Max will immediately follow at 8:30 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. In the special episode, Krystal Joy Brown guest stars as Dr. Alicia Reynolds, Sydney’s late mother. The memories of Sydney’s late mother and some long-forgotten advice helps the tween rediscover her love of Christmas again, a holiday she has avoided ever since her mother passed away. Check out an exclusive first look at the episode:

In honor of the upcoming episode, J-14 got a chance to talk to cast, and they spilled all the tea on their favorite Holiday memories.

Ruth Righi: “One of my favorite holiday memories are curling up by the fire with my family, watching a Christmas movie, while eating chocolate chip cookies. The holiday season is such a special time of year that brings so much joy to so many people.”

Ava Kolker: “One year my family and I went to Big Bear. It was my first ‘white Christmas!’ I learned to ski and spent a lot of time in the snow. I will never forget that Christmas.”

Jackson Dollinger: I loved writing a letter to Santa and putting cookies, milk, and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer. I remember waking up the next morning and running to the tree to see what Santa brought me. It was always such an exciting moment.”

Christian J. Simon: My favorite holiday memory was when we surprised my grandma with a puppy. It was to celebrate a health battle that she overcame. We named him Champ.”

Viewers can watch their favorite holiday-themed episodes, music specials and more, again and again in the special holiday collection featured in the DisneyNOW app, throughout the month of December.

