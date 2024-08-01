MrBeast, the most famous creator on YouTube, recently admitted through his representative that he used “inappropriate language” in the past “while trying to be funny.” This comes after an old video of him making racist and homophobic comments during a livestream resurfaced and spread on social media. Keep reading for everything we know about the drama.

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has gained a massive following with his videos featuring wild stunts and large cash giveaways. His main YouTube channel now has 307 million subscribers.

A statement from MrBeast’s rep, shared on August 1 by Variety, said, “When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny.”

The statement continued, “Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language. After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

The controversy arose from a 2017 livestream clip that YouTuber Rosanna Pansino shared on X on July 24. In the video, MrBeast responds to a viewer’s comment about “‘selling N-word for $400 money,’” saying, “The most I would pay is probably 300 [dollars]. Sorry, 400 is just out of my price range for that type of thing.”

He also says, “Shut the f–k up, you stupid faggot” to another participant. The clip shows a viewer repeatedly using the N-word, after which MrBeast asks the chat to stop.

In another recent issue, MrBeast addressed allegations that co-host Ava Kris Tyson was involved in “grooming” a minor. On X, MrBeast said he was “disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts” and announced that a third-party investigator would look into the claims. Tyson has denied these accusations.

Lastly, Jimmy, 26, recently signed a deal with Amazon’s Prime Video for a new reality-competition show called Beast Games. The show will offer a $5 million prize to the winner and will feature 1,000 contestants in a “fast-paced and high-production format.” A premiere date has not yet been announced.

