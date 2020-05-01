Here's How You Can Host A DIY Prom At Home Thanks To Facebook And Instagram

Schools all over the world may be closed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the Class of 2020 can’t have the prom night of their dreams! That’s right, Instagram and Facebook have teamed up with some pretty big stars for their newly launched Prom Toolkit in an attempt to help teens, just like you, celebrate prom night at home. Get ready for some major DIY action because the virtual prom starter pack is everything you’ll need to transform your house into a full-on ballroom.

Be sure to turn on those post notifications, people, because fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, Dance Moms alum Nia Sioux, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, global style creator Brittany Xavier and beauty creator Victoria Lyn will be hosting some pretty epic prom-themed challenges on their Instagram pages.

Show off your fashion design skills (and maybe lock in a spot on the next season of Project Runway) with Brandon’s #DIYPROMChallenge dress challenge, where he’ll show followers how they can design a dress using at-home materials. Then, bring on the selfies with Nia’s #PromPicChallenge, where she’ll show fans how they can create their own unique photo booth right at home. Katie’s #StayHomeAndPromChallenge will give teens full creative control over their prom makeup looks. She’ll also be offering some pretty epic red carpet tips, too! As for Brittany, she’ll be taking you back in time for a #PromThrowbackChallenge featuring her daughter. The pair will help followers recreate old prom photos using items at home. Finally, Victoria will encourage her followers to share their best prom makeup looks with the #PromLewksChallenge!

But that’s not all! You’ll be able to show off your looks using the new Instagram Stories prom-themed stickers, launching on Saturday, May 2.

If that’s not enough, all weekend long, Instagram’s official account will have creators from all over — like Nia, Michelle Li, Khai, Heber Clawson and Cameron Field — taking over their Instagram Stories to give their best at-home prom advice and some creative tips to viewers.

So, what are you waiting for Class of 2020? Log on to social media and get ready to have the best, most creative DIY prom, ever!

