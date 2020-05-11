Facebook And Instagram To Celebrate The Class of 2020 With #Graduation2020 Event

Schools all over the world may be closed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the Class of 2020 shouldn’t have an epic graduation ceremony! That’s right, Instagram and Facebook have teamed up with some pretty major stars for a multi-hour commencement ceremony called #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020.

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms, graduates, because on Friday, May 15 at 11:00 A.M. PST/2:00 P.M. EST on Facebook Watch, cohosts Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak will invite celebs to take the virtual stage and celebrate the Class of 2020’s academic achievements. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is set to introduce Oprah Winfrey, who will give the official commencement address and, get this, Miley Cyrus is set to perform her hit throwback song “The Climb” from The Hannah Montana Movie and, honestly, we’re already shook about it.

Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, Amy Schumer, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Sterling K. Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Selena Gomez, Usher, TikTok star AdamRayOkay, Andy Cohen, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Cookie Monster & Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D’Amelio, Drew McIntyre, Dude Perfect, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda & Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess & Gabriel Conte, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi will also be featured throughout the sure-to-be epic broadcast.

But that’s not all! Graduates can also show off their cap and gown in style with the brand new graduation-themed effects on the Facebook app, Instagram, and Messenger.

So, what are you waiting for Class of 2020? Log on to social media and get ready to have the best graduation week, ever!

