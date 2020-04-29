Schools all over the world may be closed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the Class of 2020 can’t have a graduation ceremony! That’s right, in order to support graduating students who can’t walk across the stage to receive their diploma at this time, Facebook and Instagram have teamed up with some pretty famous faces to celebrate their achievements.

The social networking site has recruited big names like Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and more to serve as speakers at the virtual ceremony, which will take place on May 15 via Facebook Watch and the participants individual Instagram pages. But that’s not all! Miley Cyrus will also be in attendance, and get this — she’s set sing her hit throwback song “The Climb” from The Hannah Montana Movie and, honestly, we’re already shook about it.

“As students head toward graduation, it’s not the day they might have imagined — no processions, no diploma handoffs, no parties,” Facebook’s VP of global partnerships, business and corporate development, Marne Levine wrote when announcing the event in a blog post. “But graduating is a tremendous achievement, and worth pausing to celebrate even in these circumstances.”

According to Facebook, the event will also spotlight multiple high schools and universities in the US with photos and special messages to the graduates from their principals and deans.

For those who missed it, over 3,160,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 219,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.