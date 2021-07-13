Cosmo and Wanda are back and better than ever! nickelodeon-454‘s fan-favorite animated series The Fairly OddParents is officially getting a live-action reboot on Paramount+.

Set on the streaming service that’s responsible for the successful iCarly reboot, the series will be set in the fictional Dimmsdale and, yes, feature Timmy Turner. Although, this time around, he’s not the main character.

The 13-episode series takes place following the events of the original show — which aired on Nickelodeon for 172 episodes from 2001 to 2017 — and will follow Timmy’s cousin Vivian “Viv” Turner and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, after moving to Dimmsdale. As of July 2021, production on the series has already started to take place.

“During its run, The Fairly OddParents granted an endless amount of imagination to viewers, where no wish was too big or too small,” Zack Olin, cohead of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, said in a statement. “We are so excited to build upon the ‘Fairly Odd’ universe with this totally unique experience that the new show’s incredibly talented creative team has cooked up for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.”

While aspects of the series will be live-action, some parts will be animated just like the original, which will make for a unique viewing experience.

After Viv’s dad, Ty Turner, married his high school sweetheart, Rachel Ragland, and moves to Dimmsdale, the 13-year-old enters a whole new world once her cousin, Timmy, passes along his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. “Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them and the two siblings must come together to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents,” Nickelodeon’s official summary read.

While there’s no release date just yet, the show is set to premiere on Paramount+ later this year with a whole new cast, except for Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris who will return as the voices of Wanda and Cosmo. Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka and Imogen Cohen are also set to star.

“Well guys, I guess the fairies are out of the bag … I’m so unbelievably excited to share the news that I’ve officially moved to Dimmsdale! Let’s GOOOO!!” Audrey shared via Instagram following the epic announcement. “Dreams REALLY do come true!!!!! So grateful.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet the rest of live-action The Fairly OddParents cast and get to know their characters.

