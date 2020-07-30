Fans are NOT happy with Nikita Dragun. Yep, social media users called out the beauty vlogger after she seemingly threw another party at the Hype House amid the current coronavirus pandemic, and despite California’s recommendation that residents avoid prolonged, unmasked contact with those outside of their homes.

For those who missed it, on Tuesday, July 28, the TikTok influencer squad threw a party for member Mia Hayward, and according to Instagram posts from the event, Nikita seemingly hired a decorator who decked out the entire house with a candyland theme.

Upon seeing snaps from the event, fans took to Twitter and called out the YouTube star for taking part in another party despite health concerns.

“Nikita Dragun, girl, you HAVE a platform. Use it for good [and] telling people to wear masks [and] stay home in quarantine [and] six feet apart when in public. Not for throwing a party and showing it off all on your Instagram [Stories] during a world pandemic,” one person wrote. Another added, “Nikita we are literally just asking you to stop throwing parties under a pandemic.”

nikita dragun girl you HAVE a platform. use it for good & telling people to wear masks & stay home in quarantine & six feet apart when in public. not for throwing a party and showing it off all on your instagram story during a world pandemic — trevin (@larrisbrady) July 29, 2020

Following the event, comedian Elijah Daniel also spoke out and begged influencers to stop attending parties.

“Warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID-19 after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything [and] aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. Y’all caused an outbreak. Thanks!” he claimed on Twitter.

warning: a lot of influencers have been confirmed to me testing positive for COVID-19 after the influencer parties, like a LOT. And they aren’t saying anything & aren’t warning people they came in contact with after. If you attended, get tested. yall caused an outbreak. thanks! — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) July 28, 2020

As fans know, this post came days after Tyler Oakley took to Twitter on July 22, and called out a group of influencers attending a party to celebrate Larri Merritt‘s — otherwise known as Larray — birthday, also hosted at the Hype House.

“If your favorite influencers are at huge house parties during a pandemic (and are dumb enough to post it on social media)… They are bad influences. Unfollow them,” the 31-year-old wrote.

In a second tweet, he tagged the internet stars who seemed to be at the event, including James Charles, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun and Tana Mongeau.

Tyler added, “Please consider social distancing, mask wearing, [and] using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic.”

hi @jamescharles @NikitaDragun @tanamongeau @larrayxo @charlidamelio @dixiedamelio & any others who have been partying in large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. https://t.co/G3CeWfk3uZ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) July 22, 2020

Larray, James and Tana have since apologized to fans on social media for attending various parties, but Nikita has yet to publicly address the backlash.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.