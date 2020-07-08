Some fans were not happy after the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 came out on July 6, 2020. Why? Well, they claimed that Jacob Elordi looked “miserable” in it.

Yep, many people took to Twitter after the release of the teaser to share their thoughts on the matter. And a lot of users pointed out that the actor seemed visibly uncomfortable during many scenes of the upcoming movie.

But why would he be unhappy during it, you ask? Well, for those who don’t know, he actually dated his costar Joey King for a while after starring in the first flick together, but the two stars broke up before production on the sequel began. And according to Joey, working together with their rocky past was not easy.

“It was crazy,” she admitted on the “Mood with Lauren Elizabeth” podcast, when asked about starring in a movie with her ex. “It was a wild experience, but honestly, it was a really beautiful time because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor, I grew as a person.”

As for having to kiss her ex-boyfriend, the actress added, “It was fine. It was good.”

“I am very much, like, a frickin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth,” she continued. “I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world and it resonated with me. So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice, obviously, that everyone is thinking about — I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kinda on the sly addressing — making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

Previously, Jacob didn’t have the nicest things to say about his role as Noah Flynn, so that could be another reason he didn’t seem too happy in the new movie. Yeah, when the 23-year-old, who is currently starring in Drake‘s new HBO series called Euphoria alongside Zendaya, was asked to compare the two roles to The Hollywood Reporter, he called his character in The Kissing Booth “awful.” Ouch!

“It’s two completely different experiences. The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that,” he said. “It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.”

The Kissing Booth 2 premieres on July 24, 2020, and we can’t wait.

