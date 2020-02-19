Is Liam Payne OK? Fans are worried about the One Direction member after his older sister, Ruth Gibbons, posted an alarming message. Following the shocking death of TV show presenter Caroline Flack, Ruth took to Twitter to urge everyone to be a little kinder online, and in doing so, she also voiced her concern for her younger brother.

“Just wanted to say in the shadows of what happened [last] weekend, please #bekind to each other and everyone on here and if you need support, please reach out and talk to someone, anyone, but please remember you are all needed in this life,” she wrote. “I don’t use Twitter a lot anymore as this is the darkest place I’ve seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if he’s strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message.”

“Spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed,” she added.

“Ruth’s tweet is making me worried. A lot. We knew it that all this hate is affecting Liam, we saw it by him not coming on Twitter and Instagram anymore. But her tweet last night really is serious and I’m worried for Liam. Even his family is worried about him, that’s f**ked up,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “I can’t stop thinking about Liam. He took a break from social media to feel better and he returned back but he still doesn’t use them, I noticed that he didn’t look so happy in the last pics and his sister’s tweet made me worried.”

I can't stop thinking about Liam.

He took a break from social media to feel better and he returned back but he still doesn't use them, I noticed that he didn't look so happy in the last pics and his sister's tweet made me worried. — 🌹｡･ᶠ (@mysunflouer) February 19, 2020

As fans know, Liam has been pretty open about his mental health issues in the past, and he even admitted back in November 2019 that he considered taking his own life.

“I’m quite lucky to be here still. There are times when that level of loneliness and people getting into you every day, it’s like, ‘When will this end?’ That’s almost nearly killed me a couple of times,” the “Strip That Down” crooner said.

When asked if he ever wanted to act on those thoughts, the 26-year-old singer added, “Yeah, when I’ve been in a bad place. It’s one hundred percent, you know? There’s no point denying it — it’s definitely been on the menu a couple of times in my life.”

“Putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs — sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes and, underneath the costume, people don’t really see what’s going on,” he continued. “There’s only one thing you control within that situation and that is you. Just do today. Get on with that bit and then there’ll be another hurdle in a few months, a few weeks or maybe even the next day.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

