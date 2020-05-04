Is Niall Horan OK? Fans were left worried about the One Direction member after he posted a worrisome Tweet on Monday, May 4.

“Sorry [I’ve] been quiet guys, haven’t been feeling very well last few days,” he wrote. “I’ll be back soon.”

His tweet comes just one day after the singer posted a selfie that showed him laying on the couch in the dark looking somber.

“It is 4 P.M. why is Niall lying in the dark?” one fan quipped, to which the “Slow Hands” crooner replied, “Don’t feel well.”

Ugh, we really hope he feels better ASAP! Some fans quickly started to worry that the 26-year-old may have caught the coronavirus, and they quickly took to Twitter to send him messages of support.

“Hope you didn’t get that corona. Take care Niall, I will pray for you health,” one fan replied, with another adding, “Is Niall just feeling sick or has he got corona? Please I’m scared.”

Previously, the pop star opened up about how he was looking for love amid the pandemic, and he admitted that he’s considered using online dating. While speaking to The Guardian about his love life, Niall explained that he’s been using the situation as inspiration to write some new music.

“I’m writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis. It’s actually a good way to get to know someone,” he explained. “Usually, say you went to a bar for a date, you’re probably drunk after five drinks and you forget everything you’ve learned about them. Now, you actually have time to ask questions.”

But wait, has the musician found anyone yet? Nope!

“There are no romances as of yet, but I wouldn’t mind if they started to blossom,” he added.

