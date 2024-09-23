Did Camila Cabello just shade Sabrina Carpenter?

Fans believe the former Fifth Harmony member may have hinted at her rumored drama with the “Espresso” singer with one single omission during her performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival.

ICYMI, Camila and Sabrina’s rumored beef has to do with a one Shawn Mendes. After Sabrina released her album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024, fans believe that most of the record is about her rumored situationship with the “Stitches” singer and his rekindling with ex-girlfriend, Camila.

In her song “Taste,” Sabrina subtly calls out a former lover who rekindled his romance with an ex-girlfriend after stringing her along. The lyric: “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you” feels like a cheeky nod to the on-again, off-again nature of Shawmila’s relationship.

Now, Camila may have just entered the chat with one single lyric change in her and Shawn’s infamous duet “Señorita.” In the original lyrics, Camila sings: “You say we’re just friends, but friends don’t know the way you taste.”

However, during her iHeartRadio performance on September 20, she omitted the word “Taste,” prompting fans to speculate that it could be a jab at Sabrina’s song. The clip has already made its rounds on social media, with many TikTok users praising the sheer messiness of the move.

One fan commented on TikTok, “THAT SILENCE WAS LOUD,” while another wrote: “wait i adore the messiness.”

Camila’s possible dig comes over a week after taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she, Sabrina and Shawn all performed — and sang about each other (allegedly).

While Sabrina performed “Taste,” Shawn sang “Nobody Knows” off his upcoming self-titled album, which appeared to reference an ex-relationship. As for Camila, she seemingly took the high road and sang “Godspeed.”

“I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you,” Camila told Billboard at the VMAs red carpet. “So I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me. Death to the things that are negative, death to the people and the situations that try to bring you down.”

Prior to the VMAS, Shawn hilariously poked fun at the drama in a social media post. In two Instagram photos of the singer holding his guitar, Shawn wrote as the caption: “Pulling up to my own funeral.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.