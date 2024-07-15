It’s been almost two whole years since Harry’s House blessed our ears, and we’re all desperately craving new tunes from our king, Harry Styles! Could 2024 finally be the year our prayers are answered? Rumor has it Harry’s breaking the silence with a new album — plus, there’s tea that he’s already back in the studio, gearing up to drop HS4! Keep reading to see why fans think he’s ready to drop some new music.

Is Harry Styles Releasing ‘HS4’ in 2024?

HS4 is definitely on the horizon, though the exact timing for its release in 2024 remains uncertain. Speculation is swirling on gossip pages, suggesting Harry’s fourth album might drop as early as June or July this year, but no official confirmation has come from Harry or his team yet.

According to Mail Online reports in March 2024, Harry has returned to the studio to work on his next album. Details are sparse, but insiders hint that this could be his most “emotional'” album yet.

On top of that, fans claimed to have noticed a trend where the “Watermelon Sugar” singer tends to sing with legendary ’70s singer Stevie Nicks before dropping an album. And guess what? The British crooner performed with the Fleetwood Mac songstress on July 12, 2024, at BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday. The pair performed “Landslide” as well as Stevie’s 1981 duet with the late Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The performance was in honor of Stevie’s former bandmate and best friend, Christine McVie, who died in 2022.

“I asked Harry to do this, and it’s always heavy to ask someone to come and sing the song with you when you’re singing about your best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly,” Stevie said in video footage taken at the event posted on social media. “What I want you to know is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl. She was from here. And she loved all of us. And today was her birthday.”

What Has Harry Styles Said of ‘HS4’?

“I’m always writing [music],” he told Rolling Stone in August 2022, explaining that he and his collaborators are already throwing around ideas for his fourth album. “I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

