As Stranger Things fans eagerly count down the days to the series’ fifth and final season, whispers of a potential feud between Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown are starting to bubble up.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has captivated audiences worldwide, transforming its young stars into household names. As the show wraps up in 2025, fans are speculating about some behind-the-scenes drama involving Winona, 52, who portrays Joyce Byers, and Millie, 20, the actress behind Eleven.

The speculation began when Winona recently spoke to Esquire, reflecting on the decade-long journey since Stranger Things first began filming. “It’s nuts, and it’s extra nuts to be my age,” she said with a laugh. “But I love the boys and I love Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke]. It’s been really wonderful.” However, fans were quick to notice that Millie’s name was conspicuously absent from Winona’s list of co-stars.

One X user weighed in with a theory: “A lot of Millie’s co-stars do not like her.” Meanwhile, another posted on X, “Obsessed with Winona Ryder’s subtle Millie Bobby Brown shade while discussing Stranger Things in her Esquire profile.”

These comments come on the heels of Winona’s recent remarks about the younger cast members’ movie-watching habits. In an August 2024 interview with the LA Times, she expressed her frustration, saying, “I don’t mean to sound so hopeless,” she said. “There are a few that are just not interested in movies. Like, the first thing they say is, ‘How long is it?’”

This sentiment seemed to echo Millie’s earlier admissions about her disinterest in movies. In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Millie, 20, revealed, “I don’t watch movies. People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie.'” She added, “But I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies.”

Millie’s comments from 2024 align with her 2021 confession that she’s never seen any Harry Potter or Marvel films. “I haven’t watched a Marvel film… It’s not [my thing], but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna put on this film,'” she explained, adding that she also hasn’t delved into the Wizarding World.

Millie and Winona’s reps did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

