Sabrina Carpenter Posts Crying Photos, Shares Coronavirus Mental Health Update

Is Sabrina Carpenter OK? Fans were left worried about the former Girl Meets World star after she posted a series of photos of herself crying to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15.

“The emotional range I’ve shown throughout this quarantine,” she captioned the pics before adding, “I should be an actress.”

As it turned out, the snaps were screenshots from her episode of Quibi‘s Punk’d reboot, hosted by Chance The Rapper. For those who missed it, the rapper and Sabrina’s parents pulled the ultimate prank on the blonde beauty when they pretended that their house was infested with rats. The star started to get emotional when the actor playing the animal control specialist told her that all her belongings would need to be disposed of due to the “pest problem.” Once Sabrina started to get hysterical, Chance revealed that it was all a huge prank. Not to worry, guys, the actress was a great sport about the whole thing.

Although the pics were from the show, some fans were still worried about Sabrina’s mental state during the current coronavirus pandemic, since she alluded to the fact that she’s been crying a lot. Naturally, they flooded the comments section with messages of support, with one fan writing, “Ok but like this broke my heart.”

Another added, “Honestly though, this is all of us this whole quarantine!”

“Hopefully you’re doing well and staying safe [and] sound We’ll all get through this quarantine together,” a third wrote. Someone else said, “Next time someone asks me how my quarantine is going I’m gonna send them this.”

As fans know, this emotional post came a few weeks after she made her Broadway debut as Cady Herron in Mean Girls: The Musical on March 10. But after only two performances, it was announced that the show would be shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Instagram after completing her first show, the 20-year-old shared a lengthy Instagram post, then told fans she would be back on stage in a month. Since then, the the entire 2020 Broadway season has been shut down because of the illness.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 2,100,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 130,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.”

