Fashion Nova Gets Backlash For Asking People To Spend Stimulus Checks On Clothes

Some people are seriously not happy with clothing brand Fashion Nova after they released a promo telling customers to spend their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the government on items from their website.

“When that stimulus deposit hits,” a push notification sent out on Wednesday, April 15 read, according to screenshots from social media users. “Save up to 80% site-wide.”

For those who missed it, the “Stimulus Deposit” refers to checks that the United States government is sending out to American citizens to aid those struggling due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 2,100,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 130,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time and, as a result, many people have lost their jobs.

Naturally, upon seeing the promo, unhappy customers took to Twitter and called out the website for their “ignorant” promotion.

“Fashion Nova is so wrong for this, the stimulus isn’t for shopping its for people who need it during such hard times, this is so ignorant,” one person wrote. Another added, “Uhhh all we get for the foreseeable future is $1,200 so go away Fashion Nova I have groceries to buy.”

A third added, “Fashion Nova are you serious? This is time is no joke. People have lost their jobs and need food or pay bills. Like who want to shop to stay home. And the fact that they use the code ‘stay in’ is like a mockery to a situation which people have died.”

Fashion Nova has yet to respond to the backlash.

