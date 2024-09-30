While we all want a Fifth Harmony reunion, the members of the girl group have been spotted together — and have even worked together — since they announced their hiatus in 2018. Keep reading to see photos of all of the times the girls reunited:

ICYMI, Fifth Harmony was formed from season 2 of the United States’ version of X Factor in 2012, and consisted of members Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello.

Following their win on the singing show, the girl group released two albums — Reflection and 7/27 — and two EPs — Better Together and Juntos. Then, Camila announced her departure from the group in December 2016.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” the group announced in a statement via Twitter at the time, confirming that they’d be continuing to perform with the remaining four members.

Dinah, Ally, Lauren and Normani then went on to release one final album, the self-titled Fifth Harmony, before announcing their indefinite hiatus in March 2018.

“We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!” they shared in a statement. “After six years gong hard, nonstop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

During a November 2023 interview with Billboard, Ally revealed she’s been trying to make a Fifth Harmony reunion happen, explaining that she hadn’t seen any of her former collaborators until recently, when she and Dinah reconciled at a party for the first time in five years.

“We’re women now and we have grown so much and we have done our own thing, gone our own ways and gone our own path. And now we’re together in a different light,” she explained, while teasing more reunions with the other members to come.

She added, “I’m trying to reunite with them, so I think some sort of reunion may happen.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the times Fifth Harmony has reunited over the years:

