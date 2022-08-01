Since news broke that Finn Wolfhard was dating Elsie Richter, Stranger Things fans are dying to know more about the Netflix star’s girlfriend. Keep reading to learn more about Elsie and her relationship with Finn.

Is Finn Wolfhard Dating Elsie Richter?

Finn made headlines when he confirmed that he was dating Elsie Richter with a blurry, close-up photo of the two of them smiling on his Instagram in June 2021. Although the pic has now been deleted, the couple seems to be very private about their relationship ever since. The pair first stirred up dating rumors after being spotted together in at an NBA game in April 2021 at the State Farm Arena and sat courtside together.

In an interview with the Washington Post in November 2021, Finn revealed that he was blackmailed into confirming his relationship with his girlfriend. Obsessive fans threatened to release his rumored girlfriend’s address unless he confirmed they were together publicly. So, he complied.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m so sorry. We love her,’ ” he said. “It all fades literally once you’re like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s cool. I’m a real person.’ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a power thing.”

Did Finn Wolfhard and Elsie Richter Break Up?

Finn and Elsie have not been featured on each other’s respective Instagram accounts for months, leading fans to believe that the pair broke up. Additionally, Elsie was noticeably absent from the Stranger Things season 4 premiere, which many of the cast’s significant others attended.

The Stranger Things actor has spoken about how he dislikes posting on Instagram before. In a conversation with Interview in August 2020, Finn revealed that he’s “terrified” of it. He called the platform “anxiety-inducing and distracting,” and that he only uses it to promote his work. Maybe that’s why he doesn’t want to post his girlfriend.

Who Is Elsie Richter?

Elsie, 20, is an actress who has starred in two projects: Doll & Em (2013) and Di Bibl (2019). Elsie played April in Doll & Em, an HBO show which told the story of an actress named Em and her best friend Doll who navigate their friendship after Em hires Doll to be her assistant. It explores themes of the entertainment industry and starred Olivia Wilde, Dolly Wells and Emily Mortimer.

Scroll through our gallery to discover more about Elsie, Finn Wolfhard’s girlfriend.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.