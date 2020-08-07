By now, TikTok stars like Loren Gray, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae have practically taken over the web. Yep, it’s safe to say everyone has seen their hilarious videos and epic dances, and we can’t get enough of them!

But wait, how much money do influencers actually make from posting on the video sharing app? Well guys, Forbes just released a list of the highest paid TikTokers, and they even revealed their earnings from the last year, and we are pretty shook over the numbers. Yeah, we’re talking millions of dollars here, and it didn’t just come from sharing videos. It turns out, some stars who started on TikTok have gone on to launch their own beauty and makeup collections, start their own clothing line and land some major acting roles.

Wondering who made the list and how much money they actually made? Not to worry, people, because J-14 has got you covered. Scroll through our gallery to see the highest paid TikTokers from the last year, and prepare to be shook.

