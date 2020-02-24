Fans of Forever In Your Mind were shook when they saw that the band had a mini reunion on Sunday, February 23. That’s right, Emery Kelly and Ricky Garcia recently got together and documented the entire thing on social media.

Ricky took to Instagram and shared two sweet photos hugging Emery.

“Sometimes all you need is a good hug. Been missing my bro. That’s my day 1 dude right there,” he captioned the post. Emery commented back and wrote, “Love you bro.”

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable snaps.

“Remery lives and all is right in the world,” one person commented. Another added, “The best bromance out there.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “OH MY GOSH I missed [you] guys together.”

The only thing missing from this epic reunion was the final Forever In Your Mind member, Liam Attridge.

For those who don’t know, the three-piece boyband were first formed in 2013 during The X Factor season three, with original member Jon Klaasen who left the group in 2014 and was replaced with Liam. They released their first album FIYM in July 2016 and shortly after, the boys announced that they were set to star in an upcoming supernatural Disney Channel series called Forever Boys. In January 2018, just after the release of their second album Euphoric, the band told fans that the show was not picked up by the network.

Forever In Your Mind last performed together in December 2018 on Emery’s Netflix series Alexa & Katie. Ricky and Liam guest starred in the show as members of Emery’s character band and together they played a song during the season two finale. The group might not have done anything together since then, but fans have speculated on social media that this recent reunion means that they have something new in the works. Only time will tell!

