Former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin just shared an unreleased NewJeans song amid her ongoing feud with HYBE.

On Friday, September 27, Min Hee Jin spoke at the Hyundai Card Davinci Motel, where she addressed her relationship with NewJeans, and even included a private message from member Hanni — who wished her “CEO” good luck on the event. At one point, she also revealed her plans to one day possibly make a Netflix documentary on her feud with HYBE.

While finishing up the event, Min Hee Jin surprised fans by setting up her phone and allowing an unreleased NewJeans track to play into the microphone. The song sounded similar to past NewJeans songs, with their staple soft synth-pop sound.

Min Hee Jin’s event comes several days after HYBE denied the reinstatement of Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO, an ultimatum made by the members NewJeans.

Min Heejin unveils the demo of an unreleased NewJeans’ song. pic.twitter.com/hNIFsGdPJE — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) September 27, 2024

ICYMI, after Min Hee Jin was removed as CEO of ADOR, NewJeans’ sublabel under HYBE, Hanni, along with the other NewJeans members, shared their concerns and showed their commitment to their former boss.

In a now-deleted video posted by the members of NewJeans, Danielle spoke in English, saying, “Even before debuting as NewJeans and through all of the time that we spent together with CEO Min Heejin, all of us felt that the music we wanted to make and the kind of world we wanted to build together, our vision, was similar in so many ways. With CEO Min Heejin, we were able to prepare each and every task with sincere hearts, and I believe it shows in our work.”

Before becoming CEO of ADOR, Hee-jin joined HYBE as its chief brand officer. Prior to that, she served as the creative director at SM Entertainment, where she worked with groups such as Red Velvet, f(x), SHINee and more.

According to HYBE CEO Park Ji Won, NewJeans is currently working on their upcoming comeback set for later in the year — but it’s unclear what this means for the future of the group until more information is known.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.