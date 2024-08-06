Welcome to the Fourth Wing! The romantasy book series is blazing a trail like no other. Since the first book burst onto the scene in May 2023, this fantasy juggernaut has soared to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list, thanks to its viral TikTok fame. With the release of its sequel, Iron Flame, in November 2023, readers are already itching for the next installment in the epic Empyrean series. So, when can we expect book three?

Keep reading for everything we know about Onyx Storm.

When Does ‘Fourth Wing’ Book 3 Come Out?

Author Rebecca Yarros spilled the beans about the third book’s title and release date on Good Morning America in March 2024.

“Good Morning America! I’m excited to finally announce that the third book in The Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025,” she declared. “I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm.”

But that’s not all! She teased, “There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons. I can’t wait to share more details with you later.”

The romantasy author gave fans an update in June 2024, revealing that she finished the first draft of Onyx Storm via Instagram. “And BOOM. The first draft of Onyx Storm is off to my editor!” she wrote as the caption.

Fans were hopeful for a speedy release given the whirlwind of 2023, but Rebecca’s journey is a bit more complex.

She told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023, “We haven’t announced yet. I will tell you that the speed at which I wrote Fourth Wing, in between I wrote In the Likely Event, and then I wrote Iron Flame happened so quickly in the middle of touring, in the middle of everything, that it was really hard on my body.”

Rebecca, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome like Fourth Wing‘s heroine Violet Sorrengail, added, “I’m respecting my limitations and taking [things] a bit slower so that I can be healthy through all of it. So it’s going to be a little bit slower. But I have a release date, I just can’t tell you yet.”

How Many ‘Fourth Wing’ Books Will There Be?

Originally, the book series was supposed to be a trilogy, but Rebecca realized it needed more epic storytelling.

“Probably about 30,000 words in, I called my editor and I said, I think this is a five-book series,” she shared with Variety. “And that’s how we went from three to five.”

So, keep your eyes peeled and your dragons ready—there’s a lot more Empyrean magic on the horizon!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.