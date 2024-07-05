Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros has taken BookTok by storm! Since its debut in May 2023, the Empyrean series has become a TikTok sensation, propelling its first novel to the summit of the New York Times Bestseller list. As fans eagerly await the release of the third book in the series, Onyx Storm — set to be released in January 2025 — we’ve got some theories on what to expect in the romantasy series.

Keep reading for all of our theories on what we think may happen next — and warning, spoilers ahead (duh).

ICYMI, Fourth Wing follows a 20-year-old woman named Violet Sorrengail, who has no choice but to enter Basgiath War College’s unforgiving world: where the rule is simple — graduate or die. Once anticipating a quiet life with books, Violet faces a new mandate from her formidable mother, the commanding general: join the ranks vying to become Navarre’s elite dragon riders. Amidst fire-breathing dragons and rival candidates, danger lurks at every turn — and so does Xaden Riorson, Violet’s sworn enemy … or is he?

With the second book, Iron Flame, dropping in November 2023, Rebecca quickly announced the title and release date of the third book via Good Morning America in March 2024!

“Good Morning America! I’m excited to finally announce that the third book in The Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025,” she said in a statement. “I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: Onyx Storm.”

“There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons,” she added. “I can’t wait to share more details with you later.”

Fast forward to June 2024, and the author officially finished the first draft of the book, which she announced on her personal Instagram account. “And BOOM. The first draft of Onyx Storm is off to my editor!” she wrote as the caption.

Iron Flame left on *quite* the cliffhanger so fans are pretty desperate to get their hands on Onyx Storm. There’s still so many unanswered questions — did Xaden actually turn venin? Is there a cure? What is Violet’s second signet — and why, for the love of dragons, why is her hair silver?!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of our theories for Onyx Storm.

