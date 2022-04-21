A supportive big brother! Frankie Grande has nothing but love for sister Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez.

The Big Brother alum, 39, gushes to J-14 exclusively over his sister’s “authentic” May 2021 wedding ceremony, spills some tea on his own impending wedding to Hale Leon and reveals if babies are in Ariana, 28, and Dalton’s future.

While promoting his upcoming appearance as Frankini in Nickelodeon’s When Worlds Collide crossover event, the actor recalls Ariana’s wedding ceremony being “quirky and nerdy and cute.” He adds, “It felt very authentic to who my sister is as a person, which made me really happy. … The authenticity, to both of the bride and groom I thought was really nice.”

As for how they’re enjoying married life, Frankie says, “They’re very happy, and it’s been so nice to see them be so happy together.”

On the topic of babies, the singer stayed mum. “Listen, that’s a question for Ariana and Dalton,” he quips. But that being said, Frankie did call his sister’s relationship “inspiring” as he gears up to “walk down the aisle very soon.”

He adds, “I am excited to … have a good example of [a] couple in my life so that I can … ask questions and be like, ‘Yo, what’s going on. How’s that going?’ And, you know, [to] feel like we’re both doing it at the same time. It’s kind of cool.”

Frankie and longtime love Hale, 29, got engaged in June 2021 after two years together. Now, the duo is gearing up for a wedding of their own, with Ariana in the “wedding party.”

“It will be happening this year,” he confirms to J-14. “I have so many details running around in my head, because wedding planning is so stressful. Nothing that we can share yet, but you’ll definitely know more soon for sure. I’m excited. It’s gonna be nerdy. I’ll tell you that it’s gonna be really nerdy.”

While fans wait for more details on his wedding, they can see him reprise his role of Henry Danger‘s villain Frankini.

“I think the most rewarding aspect is that we get to see yet another level of Frankini’s insanity and pursuit to make the entire world a better place through song and dance,” Frankie teases. “It’s just, it keeps getting busier and busier and more ‘Grande’ and even crazier. So here’s just another level to that.”

As for what fans can see in the When Worlds Collide crossover event? A lot of “new dancing” and “new music.”

“I think that you are really going to enjoy watching all of your favorites from all these different shows, interacting with each other and seeing how the chemistry between show casts plays out,” he adds. “It’s really exciting and cool.”

The When Worlds Collide crossover event premieres via Nickelodeon on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.