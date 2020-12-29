Forget the Jonas Brothers because Frankie Jonas is a TikTok star! The Bonus Jonas, as he’s come to be known over the years, has become quite the influencer thanks to the video-sharing app.

Fans of the three-piece boyband fell in love with their youngest brother after he started posting videos in October 2020 about being the least famous Jonas brother. Then, Frankie’s TikTok account blew up after he reacted to clips of his brother Kevin Jonas’ reality show Married to Jonas. Now, he’s a total superstar. In fact, he’s even made friends with some well-known influencers, like Tana Mongeau, since his claim to fame.

“I’ve been so massively successful lately that I wanted to do something that helped me stay grounded and reminded me of the fans,” Frankie told his millions of followers in a December 2020 TikTok. “So Tana Mongeau, sorry if I mispronounce your name, this one’s for you. I hope it grows your account.”

Naturally, Frankie decided to tattoo @TANA on his leg. The YouTube star responded by duetting the video of Frankie giving himself the tattoo and called herself “a Jonas sister.”

As Frankie fans know, this isn’t the only ink design he’s gotten over the years. The fourth Jonas brother has followed in his siblings’ footsteps and racked up a ton of tats. In honor of his new addition, J-14 decided to break down all of Frankie’s tattoos. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to their meanings.

