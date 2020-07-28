Not only is Tommy Dorfman headed back to TV in a brand new limited series, but the actor is telling a love story taking place during the coronavirus quarantine. Yep, on Monday, July 27, Freeform unveiled a first look at their upcoming four-part show, called Love in the Time of Corona, which is set to star the 13 Reasons Why alum alongside Rainey Qualley, Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell.

According to Deadline, the romantic comedy will take place over two nights — August 22 and 23 — and follow four different love stories as they unfold during this time of uncertainty. Get this, the entire thing was filmed in the cast’s homes!

Now for the characters, Tommy and Rainey play two BFFs living together and their lives become complicated as they attempt to find relationships while living together. Leslie and Nicolette’s story is that of a married couple who lived separate lives until the pandemic forces them together. Gil and Rya are secretly separated, but move back into the same house when their daughter — played by Ava — comes back from college. Finally, L. Scott finds a way to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband who is inside a rehab facility.

Not only will Love in the Time of Corona chronicle these love stories, but it takes place from the beginning of the pandemic through current events and will show the Black Lives Matter protests, too.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 16,79,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. For those who missed it, medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. The virus has resulted in more than 660,000 deaths and has infected people in 215 countries.

