Spooky season is almost here, and Freeform is gearing up for nights of frights with their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule! Every day and night on the TV network, some pretty major Halloween-themed movies and TV shows are set to air.
Keep reading for the full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 1
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday Oct. 2
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia – Freeform Premiere
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Thursday, Oct. 3
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
Friday, Oct. 4
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023) – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2 – World Television Premiere
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, Oct. 7
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
Tuesday, Oct. 8
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 9
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Mansion
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
7:10 p.m. EDT / PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto (Disney Animated)
Thursday, Oct. 10
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
Friday, Oct. 11
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)
7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Something Wicked This Way Comes – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, Oct. 13
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Black Cauldron
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Dumbo (2019) (Live Action) – Tim Burton Marathon
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
11:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia
Monday, Oct. 14
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Beetlejuice
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
5:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas – Pop N’ Knowledge
6:50 p.m. EDT / PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 17
11:00 am. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me 2
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me 3
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Muppets From Space – Freeform Premiere
Friday, Oct. 18
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Despicable Me
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University
6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:30 a.m. EDT / PDT – Edward Scissorhands
10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
Sunday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire
9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
11:50 a.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Monday, Oct. 21
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Alice Through The Looking Glass
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: Far From Home
7:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Wednesday, Oct. 23
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: Far From Home
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man: No Way Home
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
Thursday, Oct. 24
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Edward Scissorhands
3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Dark Shadows (2012)
5:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019) (Live Action)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus – Pop N’ Knowledge
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
Friday, Oct. 25
1:30-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps (2023) – Season One Marathon
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
Saturday, Oct. 26
8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (Disney Animated)
Sunday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spooky Buddies
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, Oct. 28
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles
5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2
8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Tuesday, Oct. 29
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella
8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 30
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Arachnophobia
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Haunted Mansion (2023)
Thursday, Oct. 31 – HALLOWEEN
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Casper (1995)
4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
