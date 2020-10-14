The holiday season is coming early this year, thanks to Freeform! The network that brought fans shows like Pretty Little Liars and The Secret Life of the American Teenager is counting down to Christmas with a festive movie marathon for the entire month of November.
Besides Christmas classics like Home Alone and Deck the Halls, Freeform also has a Hunger Games trilogy marathon in store for fans. But that’s not all! Fan-favorite animated flicks like Despicable Me 3 and Incredibles 2 will be making their official debut on the network. So, clear your schedule and get ready to bring on the binging! Check out the full schedule for Freeform’s “Kickoff to Christmas” 2020:
Sunday, November 1
7:30 a.m. — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
10:05 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2
12:05 p.m. — Deck the Halls
2:10 p.m. — The Game Plan
4:50 p.m. — Matilda
6:55 p.m. — Frozen
9:25 p.m. — Coco
11:55 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
Monday, November 2
12:00 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
2:05 p.m. — Matilda
4:10 p.m. — The Hunger Games
7:25 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Tuesday, November 3
11:00 a.m. — The Hunger Games
2:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
5:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
8:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
12:00 a.m. — Stealing Christmas
Wednesday, November 4
10:30 a.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
1:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
4:00 p.m. —The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
6:30 p.m. — Frozen
9:00 p.m. — Shrek
12:00 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2
Thursday, November 5
10:30 a.m. — The Simpsons
5:00 p.m. — Shrek
7:00 p.m. — Hercules
9:00 p.m. — Inside Out
12:00 a.m. — Early Man
Friday, November 6
10:30 a.m. — Boxtrolls
12:30 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks
2:30 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
4:30 p.m. — The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. — The Santa Clause 2
9:00 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons
Saturday, November 7
7:00 a.m. — Boxtrolls
9:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks
11:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
1:05 p.m. — Prancer Returns
3:10 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
5:15 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
7:20 p.m. — Minions
9:25 p.m. — Despicable Me 3
11:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street
Sunday, November 8
7:00 a.m. — The Mistle-tones
9:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns
11:00 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:05 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
3:10 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 p.m. — Minions
6:55 p.m. — Despicable Me 3
9:00 p.m. — Zootopia
11:30 p.m. — A Wrinkle in Time
Monday, November 9
12:00 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:00 p.m. — The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
4:30 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland
7:00 p.m. — Tarzan
9:00 p.m. — Shrek
12:00 a.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tuesday, November 10
11:30 a.m. — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
2:05 p.m. — The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)
4:10 p.m. — Chicken Little (Disney Animated)
6:15 p.m. — Shrek
8:20 p.m. — Wonder
12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story
Wednesday, November 11
10:30 a.m. —The Preacher’s Wife
1:00 p.m. — Wonder
3:30 p.m. — A Cinderella Story
5:30 p.m. — The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
8:00 p.m. — The Simpsons
12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits
Thursday, November 12
1:30 p.m. — Deck the Halls
3:30 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
5:30 p.m. — Mary Poppins
8:30 p.m. — Christopher Robin
12:00 a.m. —Turkey Drop
Friday, November 13
1:30 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2
3:30 p.m. — The Goonies
6:00 p.m. — The Parent Trap
9:00 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets
12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons
Saturday, November 14
7:00 a.m. — The Goonies
9:35 a.m. — The Simpsons
12:35 p.m. — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:40 p.m. —Lilo & Stitch
4:40 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets
6:45 p.m. — Home Alone
9:15 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. — The Perfect Holiday
Sunday, November 15
7:00 a.m. — Deck the Halls
9:05 a.m. — Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
11:10 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday
1:15 p.m. —The Hunger Games
4:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
8:05 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
10:45 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
Monday, November 16
11:30 a.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
3:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1
5:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2
8:30 p.m. — Pitch Perfect
12:00 a.m. — The Mistle-tones
Tuesday, November 17
10:30 a.m. — Holiday in Handcuffs
12:30 p.m. — The Preacher’s Wife
3:00 p.m. — The Intern
5:30 p.m. — Pitch Perfect
8:00 p.m. — Love Actually
12:00 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday
Wednesday, November 18
11:30 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday
1:30 p.m. — The Intern
4:00 p.m. — Love Actually
7:00 p.m. — Deck the Halls
9:00 p.m. — Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story
Thursday, November 19
12:00 p.m.— Turkey Drop
2:00 p.m. — A Cinderella Story
4:00 p.m. — The Princess Bride
6:30 p.m. — Matilda
8:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street
12:00 a.m. — It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie
Friday, November 20
10:30 a.m. — Prancer Returns
12:35 p.m. — Matilda
2:40 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
4:45 p.m. — Hercules
6:50 p.m. — Minions
8:55 p.m. — Despicable Me 3
12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons
Saturday, November 21
7:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns
9:10 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:45 a.m. — The Simpsons
12:15 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs
2:20 p.m. — Bolt
4:30 p.m. — Minions
6:40 p.m. — Despicable Me 3
8:45 p.m. — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:25 p.m. — Shrek
1:30 a.m. — Scared Shrekless
Sunday, November 22
7:00 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
8:30 a.m. — The Simpsons
10:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks
12:00 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
2:00 p.m. — Shrek
4:05 p.m. — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
6:45 p.m. — Home Alone
9:15 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. — Black Nativity
Monday, November 23
11:00 a.m. — E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
1:40 p.m. — The Princess Bride
4:10 p.m. — The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
6:50 p.m. — Inside Out
8:55 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets
12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons
Tuesday, November 24
11:00 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12:00 p.m — Deck the Halls
2:00 p.m. — The Goonies
4:30 p.m. — The Game Plan
7:00 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets
9:00 p.m. — Shrek
12:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns
Wednesday, November 25
10:30 a.m. — Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. — The Goonies
3:00 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
5:00 p.m. — Penguins of Madagascar
7:00 p.m. — Shrek
9:00 p.m. — Tangled
12:00 a.m. — Turkey Drop
Thursday, November 26
7:00 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
12:00 p.m. — Penguins of Madagascar
2:00 p.m. — Pocahontas
4:00 p.m. — The Princess and the Frog
6:00 p.m. — Home Alone
8:30 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. — Matilda
Friday, November 27
10:30 a.m. — Matilda
12:30 p.m. — Jingle All The Way 2
2:30 p.m. — The Hunchback of Notre Dame
4:30 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:00 p.m. — Ratatouille
8:30 p.m. — Zootopia
12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons
Saturday, November 28
7:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks
9:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:05 a.m. — The Simpsons
11:35 a.m. — Deck the Halls
1:40 p.m. — The Parent Trap
4:50 p.m. — Cinderella
7:20 p.m. — Moana
9:50 p.m. — Beauty and the Beast
11:55 p.m. — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sunday, November 29
7:00 a.m. — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
9:10 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
11:20 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
1:25 p.m. — Matilda
3:30 p.m. — Cinderella
6:00 p.m. — The Incredibles
8:40 p.m. — Incredibles 2
11:20 p.m. — The Goonies
Monday, November 30
7:00 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
12:30 p.m. — A Cinderella Story
2:35 p.m. — The Goonies
5:10 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. — Up
8:55 p.m. — Wreck-It Ralph
12:00 a.m. — Snow
