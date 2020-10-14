The holiday season is coming early this year, thanks to Freeform! The network that brought fans shows like Pretty Little Liars and The Secret Life of the American Teenager is counting down to Christmas with a festive movie marathon for the entire month of November.

Besides Christmas classics like Home Alone and Deck the Halls, Freeform also has a Hunger Games trilogy marathon in store for fans. But that’s not all! Fan-favorite animated flicks like Despicable Me 3 and Incredibles 2 will be making their official debut on the network. So, clear your schedule and get ready to bring on the binging! Check out the full schedule for Freeform’s “Kickoff to Christmas” 2020:

Sunday, November 1

7:30 a.m. — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

12:05 p.m. — Deck the Halls

2:10 p.m. — The Game Plan

4:50 p.m. — Matilda

6:55 p.m. — Frozen

9:25 p.m. — Coco

11:55 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

Monday, November 2

12:00 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

2:05 p.m. — Matilda

4:10 p.m. — The Hunger Games

7:25 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Tuesday, November 3

11:00 a.m. — The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12:00 a.m. — Stealing Christmas

Wednesday, November 4

10:30 a.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

1:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

4:00 p.m. —The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

6:30 p.m. — Frozen

9:00 p.m. — Shrek

12:00 a.m. — Jingle All the Way 2

Thursday, November 5

10:30 a.m. — The Simpsons

5:00 p.m. — Shrek

7:00 p.m. — Hercules

9:00 p.m. — Inside Out

12:00 a.m. — Early Man

Friday, November 6

10:30 a.m. — Boxtrolls

12:30 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks

2:30 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

4:30 p.m. — The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. — The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. — The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons

Saturday, November 7

7:00 a.m. — Boxtrolls

9:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks

11:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

1:05 p.m. — Prancer Returns

3:10 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

5:15 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

7:20 p.m. — Minions

9:25 p.m. — Despicable Me 3

11:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street

Sunday, November 8

7:00 a.m. — The Mistle-tones

9:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:05 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

3:10 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. — Minions

6:55 p.m. — Despicable Me 3

9:00 p.m. — Zootopia

11:30 p.m. — A Wrinkle in Time

Monday, November 9

12:00 p.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. — The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

4:30 p.m. — Alice in Wonderland

7:00 p.m. — Tarzan

9:00 p.m. — Shrek

12:00 a.m. — Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tuesday, November 10

11:30 a.m. — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

2:05 p.m. — The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. — Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. — Shrek

8:20 p.m. — Wonder

12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story

Wednesday, November 11

10:30 a.m. —The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. — Wonder

3:30 p.m. — A Cinderella Story

5:30 p.m. — The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

8:00 p.m. — The Simpsons

12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Thursday, November 12

1:30 p.m. — Deck the Halls

3:30 p.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

5:30 p.m. — Mary Poppins

8:30 p.m. — Christopher Robin

12:00 a.m. —Turkey Drop

Friday, November 13

1:30 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2

3:30 p.m. — The Goonies

6:00 p.m. — The Parent Trap

9:00 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons

Saturday, November 14

7:00 a.m. — The Goonies

9:35 a.m. — The Simpsons

12:35 p.m. — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40 p.m. —Lilo & Stitch

4:40 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets

6:45 p.m. — Home Alone

9:15 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. — The Perfect Holiday

Sunday, November 15

7:00 a.m. — Deck the Halls

9:05 a.m. — Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11:10 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday

1:15 p.m. —The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 Monday, November 16

11:30 a.m. — The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

3:00 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

5:30 p.m. — The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

8:30 p.m. — Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. — The Mistle-tones Tuesday, November 17

10:30 a.m. — Holiday in Handcuffs

12:30 p.m. — The Preacher’s Wife

3:00 p.m. — The Intern

5:30 p.m. — Pitch Perfect

8:00 p.m. — Love Actually

12:00 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday Wednesday, November 18

11:30 a.m. — The Perfect Holiday

1:30 p.m. — The Intern

4:00 p.m. — Love Actually

7:00 p.m. — Deck the Halls

9:00 p.m. — Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:00 a.m. — A Cinderella Story Thursday, November 19

12:00 p.m.— Turkey Drop

2:00 p.m. — A Cinderella Story

4:00 p.m. — The Princess Bride

6:30 p.m. — Matilda

8:30 p.m. — Miracle on 34th Street

12:00 a.m. — It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie Friday, November 20

10:30 a.m. — Prancer Returns

12:35 p.m. — Matilda

2:40 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

4:45 p.m. — Hercules

6:50 p.m. — Minions

8:55 p.m. — Despicable Me 3

12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons Saturday, November 21

7:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns

9:10 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:45 a.m. — The Simpsons

12:15 p.m. — Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

2:20 p.m. — Bolt

4:30 p.m. — Minions

6:40 p.m. — Despicable Me 3

8:45 p.m. — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:25 p.m. — Shrek

1:30 a.m. — Scared Shrekless Sunday, November 22

7:00 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. — The Simpsons

10:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks

12:00 p.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. — Shrek

4:05 p.m. — Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6:45 p.m. — Home Alone

9:15 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. — Black Nativity Monday, November 23

11:00 a.m. — E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

1:40 p.m. — The Princess Bride

4:10 p.m. — The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

6:50 p.m. — Inside Out

8:55 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons Tuesday, November 24

11:00 a.m. — Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m — Deck the Halls

2:00 p.m. — The Goonies

4:30 p.m. — The Game Plan

7:00 p.m. — The Secret Life of Pets

9:00 p.m. — Shrek

12:00 a.m. — Prancer Returns Wednesday, November 25

10:30 a.m. — Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. — The Goonies

3:00 p.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

5:00 p.m. — Penguins of Madagascar

7:00 p.m. — Shrek

9:00 p.m. — Tangled

12:00 a.m. — Turkey Drop Thursday, November 26

7:00 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. — Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:00 p.m. — Penguins of Madagascar

2:00 p.m. — Pocahontas

4:00 p.m. — The Princess and the Frog

6:00 p.m. — Home Alone

8:30 p.m. — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. — Matilda Friday, November 27

10:30 a.m. — Matilda

12:30 p.m. — Jingle All The Way 2

2:30 p.m. — The Hunchback of Notre Dame

4:30 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. — Ratatouille

8:30 p.m. — Zootopia

12:00 a.m. — The Simpsons Saturday, November 28

7:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks

9:00 a.m. — Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:05 a.m. — The Simpsons

11:35 a.m. — Deck the Halls

1:40 p.m. — The Parent Trap

4:50 p.m. — Cinderella

7:20 p.m. — Moana

9:50 p.m. — Beauty and the Beast

11:55 p.m. — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Sunday, November 29

7:00 a.m. — The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

9:10 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

11:20 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:25 p.m. — Matilda

3:30 p.m. — Cinderella

6:00 p.m. — The Incredibles

8:40 p.m. — Incredibles 2

11:20 p.m. — The Goonies Monday, November 30

7:00 a.m. — Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. — Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

12:30 p.m. — A Cinderella Story

2:35 p.m. — The Goonies

5:10 p.m. — Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. — Up

8:55 p.m. — Wreck-It Ralph

12:00 a.m. — Snow

