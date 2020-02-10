Let’s get a show of hands — who else is super excited for the upcoming Cinderella remake? For those who missed it, Sony is making a live-action version of the animated classic, and boy, does it sound like it’s going to be good!

The movie is set to hit theaters on February 5, 2021, and Camila Cabello is starring as the famous princess. Talk show host James Corden (who is also behind the hilarious series, Carpool Karaoke) is producing the upcoming flick, and it turns out, he actually came up with the idea for the new film. But wait, who else is starring in it besides the Fifth Harmony singer? Who will play the handsome Prince Charming? What about her evil stepsisters and stepmother? Oh, and what about Cinderella’s fairy godmother? Don’t worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered, and the cast is seriously epic!

Scroll through our gallery to meet the full cast of Sony’s upcoming live-action remake of Cinderella.

