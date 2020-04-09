Get ready to bring on all the nostalgia, you guys, because the cast of Full House just teamed up and recreated the theme song more than 31 years after the show premiered, and the video is seriously making fans emotional!

Yep, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber all came together and remade the opening scene of the classic Freeform series, in an attempt to raise awareness during the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of Full House, they called the video “Full Quarantine.”

“Stay Safe and Stay Home. Unlike #FullHouse this will all go away,” Bob wrote on Instagram alongside the video, which showed the stars doing various activities while stuck at home, including cleaning, cooking and sleeping.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 1,530,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 89,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid all public places and isolate themselves during this time.

Full House premiered back in September 1987, and it quickly became a fan favorite. It seriously seems like just yesterday that viewers were watching the DJ, Stephanie and Michelle Tanner cause trouble for their dad Danny, his friend Joey and their uncle Jesse — doesn’t it? Well, most of the cast members actually reprised their roles for the epic Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House, which first aired back in 2016. Pretty much everyone except Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen came back for the new show, which went on for five seasons before it concluded in December 2019.

