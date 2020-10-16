YouTuber Gabi DeMartino revealed to fans that she and boyfriend Collin Vogt lost their baby earlier this year. In a new YouTube video, the 25-year-old songstress and influencer shared, “I lost my pregnancy right before the pandemic in January. January 5, 2020, to be exact.”

“It’s truly been a hard year for me. It’s been the hardest and most trying on my mental health. It was truly something I thought I would never share,” Gabi explained in the video uploaded on Thursday, October 15. “I’ve hid this from you because I was embarrassed. I was hurt but wanted to work without people asking me if I was OK because believe it or not, when people ask you if you’re OK and you’re not, you’re even more not OK.”

She continued, “I thought if I hurried myself into work and kept it to myself that the pain would eventually disappear, but I don’t think it ever goes away.”

Gabi explained to fans that she will continue to make YouTube videos, but she needs “more time to grieve” so her upcoming album Beautiful Mess has been pushed until January 21, 2021.

“There’s more pain in this brain, and I’ve got more to write,” she said. “Hopefully the birth of my project will bring a new meaning to this date, in loving memory.”

The “Champagne Dreams” singer’s video comes months after she begged fans to stop getting “disappointed” when she makes an exciting announcement and it has nothing to do with her being engaged or pregnant.

“When I say I have good news, it really is disheartening and disappointing and super unmotivating when I see people are actually, genuinely disappointed it’s a fragrance launch and not a pregnancy or an engagement,” Gabi said in July, after announcing the release of her upcoming perfume line.

“It’s just annoying how a lot of girls my age, or people see my age, ‘Oh she’s 25, where the ring? Where’s the baby?’ No. Where I am at in life is a very happy place,” she said. “I am thriving with work and I love my job. My hobby has thankfully become my job and it’s making life so awesome for me in my 20s. With that being said, I am so in love. We have been together for a very long time as you know. But we are also moving at our pace and not our subscribers’ pace, not our followers’ pace.”

Gabi and Collin have been together since 2015 and, in February, publicly revealed their plans to get engaged, telling fans that they see themselves getting married “very shortly.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.